Musicians struggle during COVID-19 pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) — While some people have returned to work with new covid-safe practices and others are hoping to get back to it soon, local musicians fear they will be last to get back on the job to perform for live audiences.

Musicians said there is nothing like playing live in front of a large crowd, but that’s all on hold now during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s been a difficult transition, with most of the shows being cancelled and then everything else at least being put on hold for the time being,” said Emmanuel Catanzariti. “So as a performing artist, it’s been difficult.”

Local musicians that KRQE spoke with are fortunate to have other paying jobs right now, but with music venues closed and large gatherings banned, they said many of their peers are relying on unemployment benefits.

“It’s tough when people are living paycheck to paycheck or they lost their jobs,” said Michael Moxy.

People on unemployment right now can get an additional $600 in federal COVID-relief aid. However, that will only last until the end of the month, unless congress extends it. New Mexico’s Workforce Solutions Secretary, Bill McCamley, addressed the issue.

“Whatever they come up with, we’ll be working to implement as fast as we can to make sure that whatever provision that is extended, we can make sure it gets implemented and in play as soon as possible,” said McCamley.

Musicians and others in the live entertainment industry across the country are calling on Congress to extend the $600 boost until they can get back to work. More than 10,000 people have signed a petition online, hoping it will strike a chord for change.

“Music has a place now, more than ever, and I think that a lot of folks are looking for a connection and I think that musicians and artists have a duty to do that,” said Catanzariti.