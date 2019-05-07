Multiple road construction projects keeping crews in Albuquerque busy

Summer road projects are set to jump into high gear, and if you weren’t already sick of the construction on I-40 westbound near the Big I, it’s not going to be over anytime soon. The city is also working on a lot of other projects in the months ahead.

The construction on westbound I-40 between the Big-I and Coors has caused quite the headache for drivers. Sky News has flown over the interstate during the morning commute to see the lines of cars crawling.

“We just ask for your patience, and we understand your frustration,” said Kim Gallegos, New Mexico Transportation Department spokesperson.

Crews are replacing concrete slabs to put in weigh-in-motion stations. The westbound work will be done Friday, but come Sunday, it’s moving over to the eastbound lanes.

“We will have three lanes open rather than one,” said Gallegos.

From May 16 through June 4, eastbound I-40 from Coors to the Big I will then go down to one lane.

“We’re working with the contractor to see if this work can be performed at night,” she said.

If you’ve seen a lot of those orange cones around the city, that’s because there are a lot of city road projects happening as well.

“Whenever the weather gets nicer, spring, summertime, fall come around…it’s basically construction season in Albuquerque,” said Johnny Chandler, city spokesperson.

He said one of the city’s big projects is a roundabout at Rio Grande and Candelaria.

“Construction will start on Monday. This is a major project for the North Valley,” said Chandler.

Meanwhile, Iron Avenue is getting a storm drain system from Tingley Beach to the bosque.

“What this is designed for is to get the stormwater to the river as clean as possible,” he said.

Over on the westside, Ladera is being landscaped and Paradise Boulevard is being widened with walking trails and bike lanes to become ADA compliant.

“This construction is ultimately for the greater good, and when it’s done you’re gonna be very happy that it’s there,” said Chandler.

The city is also working to repave streets around the city including Lomas, from Girard to Carlisle; Rio Grande from I-40 to Central; and Lead and Coal from Second to Eighth Street.

The Department of Transportation said, for now, the eastbound construction will take place from 9 a.m to 3 p.m., and sometimes from 9 p.m to 5 a.m. if they are able to work during the evenings.