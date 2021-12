ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash Sunday night that killed one person at westbound Paseo del Norte and 2nd Street, according to officials.

Officials say it involved multiple vehicles and motorcycles at least 1 motorcycle caught fire. One person has died and multiple people are in critical condition.

Westbound Paseo del Norte is closed.

