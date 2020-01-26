Mug Shot Gallery: December 2019

Travis Harris

A man accused of threatening to kill a person with a machete has been released from jail.

Ernesto Valdez

A fugitive who stabbed a man to death in Santa Fe won’t fight extradition to New Mexico.

Damien Rocha

Police arrested an Albuquerque grinch who stole from a store and then assaulted an officer on Black Friday.

Creed Hickman

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty deputy did fire his weapon during a personal dispute with another man.

James Garcia

Detectives identified 26-year-old James Garcia as the murder suspect in the death of Daniel Gisler.

Jonathon Mendosa

An Albuquerque man is charged with the murder of his neighbor, marking the 74th homicide of the year.

Angelo Rey Espinosa Lorena Marin

A Las Cruces fast-food restaurant was allegedly held up by one of its own employees.

Tyler East

An MMA fighter who is no stranger to trouble is wanted again by police.

Ryan Griffin

A New Mexico man who once escaped from the Sandoval County jail is in trouble again.

Dwight Weir

A Valencia County man is wanted for killing his passenger in a crash with a State Police cruiser.

Matthew Joe

A man will serve 15 years in prison for a murder during an armed robbery.

Miguel Sanchez

A southern New Mexico father is accused of killing his kids’ puppies and forcing them to watch.

Frank Sandoval

A New Mexico man is behind bars after police say he exposed himself in front of an elementary school.

Gerald Juarez

A former Chaves County Narcotics Task Force officer was taken into custody after he had two felony warrants that were issued earlier this month.

Jesus Zapata-Beltran

A man accused of killing an innocent man while fleeing from deputies will remain locked up until trial.