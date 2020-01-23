Mug Shot Gallery: January 2020

Mugshots from local New Mexico authorities in January 2019.

Angel Gurule

An arrest has been made in a four-year-old cold case in Albuquerque, thanks to genealogy matching DNA taken after a crime, to DNA submitted by family members to an ancestry tracking company. Angel Gurule, 23, is accused of raping a woman on a trail more than four years ago.

Dwight Weir

Dwight Weir was wanted for killing his passenger in a wrong-way crash involving an officer.

Carlton Bragg

Carlton Bragg has been removed from the UNM Men’s basketball team following his arrest. Bragg was charged with aggravated DWI and possession of marijuana.

Carlos Elmore

The Lovington teenager is charged with murder for allegedly running over his date intentionally.

Caleb Gatlin

Caleb Gatlin went into a fast-food restaurant, told the employees they were being robbed, then proceeded to make his own food.

Shawna Jake

Shawna Jake was tased and arrested after allegedly starting a fight with Albuquerque police officers.

Anthony Romero

An Albuquerque man is in big trouble after he hopped in his truck and drove onto the hood of a car because he was suspicious of the people inside. He tried telling police he was doing the neighborhood a favor, but they weren’t buying it. Anthony Romero told police he wanted to scare off three people he claimed were up to no good outside his house.

A man who was caught on camera knocking a guy out during a massive brawl in downtown Albuquerque is now in even more trouble. Albuquerque Police say that it was Christmas Eve when Jewed Oliver cussed out a security guard at Circle-K on Central and Wyoming after he refused to turn down his Bluetooth speakers. At some point, the guard told police that Oliver came at him in a threatening way, so he peppered sprayed him. The guard pressed charges.

Tyler East

A local MMA fighter is in custody after being wanted by police for the last two months. Tyler East is accused of stealing $3,000 from his grandfather’s bank account after he died. Bosque Farms Police issued an arrest warrant for East after he was a no-show for a November court date. Officers came across him during a traffic stop last month, but say he got away on foot.

Matthew Nieto

A 20-year old man who had a role in a carjacking and fatal crash is now accused of causing another serious car crash. New Mexico State Police arrested Matthew Nieto after Nieto allegedly crashed a sedan head-on into an SUV, then tried to run from the scene.

Eleuterio Andres Juana

Roswell police have arrested a suspect in a New Year’s Eve murder. Eleuterio Juana, 32, is accused of shooting and killing Jaime Ramirez outside a home on New Year’s Eve evening. Police say they found the victim dead on the kitchen floor.

Bishop Henderson

The teen suspected of shooting seven people at a house party nearly five months ago has finally been charged. Bishop Henderson, 19, is accused of murdering three people — Kristal Avena, Lamar Lee Kane, and Khalil Carter — at a party in Hobbs back in August. Four others were wounded.

Lashelle Denney

New Mexico woman left a small child in a moving SUV with the cops on her tail. Farmington Police say 29-year-old Lashelle Denney was driving erratically and led officers on a chase through town before she stopped in front of a home and took off on foot.

Kyle Minard and Bronson Jeremy Vigil

One of two men who caused a ten-hour SWAT standoff at the R. Greenleaf Dispensary will stay behind bars. Judge Cindy Leos ordered Minard to be held citing his long criminal history. Vigil was released due to a less lengthy criminal history.