MRCOG interactive map feedback to help future transportation plans

The local government agency that helps decide which major transportation projects will get done in the Albuquerque area is asking for your suggestions in a newer, easier way.

They’re working on their big transportation plan and want the public’s suggestions on which roads need a makeover. “We are making plans now so that in the future we can have good infrastructure that’s going to make it easier for everybody to get around,” said Caerllion Thomas, MRCOG transportation planner. “That’s what we’re striving for.”

The Mid Region Council Of Governments, or MRCOG, covers the counties in the Albuquerque metro area. They want to know what you think about transportation in your area. They’re doing it in a way they say everyone should be able to access.

“We have created this interactive map that allows people to get on and submit their information there and the things they would like to see in the future,” Thomas explained. “As opposed to having to go to a meeting somewhere.”

The submissions will be used to determine what transportation projects should get federal funding over the next five to 25 years. “We are focusing on gaps in the system,” Thomas said.

The map already has had dozens of comments, including some about congestion in the area of Second Street and Rio Bravo. This person is suggesting a longer turning lane as a solution.

Drivers near Paseo and Eagle Ranch are seeing a similar problem. “In the mornings and afternoons it’s very horrible,” said Albuquerque resident Dennis Dunn. “A lot of accidents, a lot of traffic people get frustrated so they run the line a lot of times so it’s not that great. It could be better.”

MRCOG hopes the feedback can lead to a better transportation future.

They don’t just want complaints and suggestions, they also want to hear what’s working. The map will be online going into the fall and the final plan results will be released next spring.

Link to Map: http://mrmpo.maps.arcgis.com/apps/CrowdsourceReporter/index.html?appid=7746f6c1969b4b9fada4d92f772f16a3

Link to Plan: https://www.mrcog-nm.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=76