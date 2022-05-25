MOUNTAINAIR, N.M. (KRQE) – An officer whose actions were questioned after a recent domestic violence call has resigned. Video of the incident in Mountainair had many calling for him to be removed.

Brent Woodard resigned from the Mountainair Police Department as video of one of his latest calls has been spreading online. It appears to show him pulling a woman out of her home and entering without her permission. The call was of a possible fight at a home in Mountainair on May 15.

A female officer talks to the alleged victim, then asks if the boyfriend will come out. That is when Officer Woodard steps in. The boyfriend comes out, and the woman grabs her phone and tries to start recording. Things eventually calm down, but Woodard ended up citing the woman for resisting and disorderly conduct.

The video has gone viral online with people calling Woodard’s actions unjust. This is not the first time Woodard’s actions have been questioned by the public. In January, Woodard pulled a taser on a Mountainair city employee after Woodard pulled over the man’s son and the man questioned why. Woodard charged that man with resisting and evading and assault of a peace officer.

In 2016, when Woodard worked for Bosque Farms police, he was charged with misdemeanor battery for an off-duty incident. He was at a wrestling practice at Valencia High when he grabbed and shook a student. He later resigned.

He went on to the University of New Mexico police for a year. Then to Torrance County for three years, and then to Mountainair police where he was an officer for one year.

While there have been issues with Officer Woodard, his law enforcement certification is still intact. The Law Enforcement Academy says it has one formal misconduct complaint for allegations Woodard asked another officer to alter a police report.

That complaint was eventually dismissed, which means Woodard can still be an officer in New Mexico. The mayor of Mountainair told KRQE News 13 that both of these incidents with Woodard were under review when he resigned.