Your Pet Magazine supports animals of NM through donation to Paws & Claws Animal Rescue

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Making New Mexico the number one pet-friendly state in the country, is the goal of Your Pet Magazine. They help achieve this by selecting a different rescue each month to donate to.

With the support of their advertisers as well as Simply Diego’s Natural Pet Food Market, Your Pet Magazine is making a donation of $250 to Paws & Claws Animal Rescue of Quay County which is located in Tucumcari, New Mexico.

Paws & Claws provides food, safe shelter, medical care, socialization and love to the homeless unwanted, abused, and neglected animals in Quay County. Paws and Claws has opened a new facility at 6427 Quay Road on I-40 east of Tucumcari. Chairwoman Kathi McClelland says the facility is currently being paid for and features 18 indoor/outdoor kennels, a cat room, and small dog room.

Marsha Byrd, a volunteer with Paws & Claws explains her favorite aspect of volunteering is seeing the love grow.

“We get a lot of dogs that are in bad shape. It’s wonderful to watch their transformation and learn to trust,” said Byrd. McClelland and Byrd also brought in Jazzy who is ready to be adopted and in need of a loving home.

Visitors are welcome to see adoptable pets at the Paws and Claws facility Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to noon. Appointments are also available.

Click here to view adoptable pets.

Your Pet Magazine is a free local community pet publication that can be found at Smith’s, Albertson’s, and Whole Foods locations. They publish local articles on grooming, products, training tips and more.