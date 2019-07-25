Your Pet Magazine, Clark’s Pet Emporium support rescue, rehab of animals through Wildlife Rescue Inc. donation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Your Pet Magazine is working to make New Mexico the number one pet-friendly state in the country. Here in New Mexico, there are many animal rescue organizations that feel the same however, without funds, it simply isn’t possible.

That’s why Your Pet Magazine selects a different animal rescue each month to donate to in hopes of reaching their goal. This month, the publication will be donating to Wildlife Rescue Inc. of New Mexico sponsored by Clark’s Pet Emporium.

Wildlife Rescue Inc. of New Mexico is an all-volunteer organization that centers around rescue, rehabilitate, release, and educate. The organization rescues displaced wildlife, volunteers and trained handlers then rehabilitate the animals who are then released to the wild when healthy.

Jim from Wildlife Rescue brought in a live American Kestrel who was discovered with a broken wing after flying into a window. The falcon was then cared for at the Wildlife Rescue Inc. clinic however she can no longer fly very well and is now used in educational presentations.

As the organization is a nonprofit and is run by all volunteers, David Lansa, owner of Your Pet Magazine, explains the Wildlife Rescue Inc. clinic is in need of both volunteers and donations.

David with Clark’s Pet Emporium also reminds pet owners that it is imperative not to leave pets in the car this season

For more information on Wildlife Rescue Inc. of New Mexico or how to become a volunteer, click here. To view the latest issue of Your Pet Magazine, click here.