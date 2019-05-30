‘Your Pet Magazine’ and Cardinal Financial strive to support pets in New Mexico

There is a positive push to make New Mexico the number one pet-friendly state in the country. “Your Pet Magazine” and Cardinal Financial recognize the community work Animal Humane has been doing for years.

Owner of “Your Pet Magazine” David Lansa says their collaboration with Cardinal Financial aims to support pets in New Mexico. Cardinal Financial has its “Blue Cup Challenge” and every yearly quarter has a winner. Blue Solo Cups are handed out to the community and the public is encouraged to take their cups with them on adventures and take creative pictures whether it be traveling or tailgating.

The challenge runs through April 30 with a winner being announced on May 3. The winner will receive a $300 donation to an animal charity of their choice and dinner and a movie for two.

Producing Branch Manager of Cardinal Financial Jim Bakhtiar says the challenge supports NMDOG, Watermelon Mountain Ranch, Sunflower Sanctuary, Animal Humane, and Argos.

Board President of Animal Humane New Mexico Melissa Frankel says that the donations the organization receives helps with the costs associated with spaying, neutering, and adoptions.

“Your Pet Magazine” recently donated $250 to Animal Humane New Mexico and encourages other businesses and individuals to make their contributions to help homeless pets in New Mexico. The magazine can be found at Smith’s and Albertson’s.

