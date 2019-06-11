YMCA OF Central New Mexico offers Family Fit Program, out-of-school activities

NEW MEXICO, (KRQE) – The YMCA of Central New Mexico has a lot of great programs to offer for the kids. From out-of-school activities and early childhood education to summer camps and much more. One of those programs is its Family Fit Program, that teaches the importance of healthy lifestyles.

Family Fit includes entire family learning about the importance of healthy lifestyles including physical activity, nutrition, and spending quality time together in a nurturing, fun and educational program.

Education and youth development through activities that encourage caregivers to do activities from a child’s perspective and youth improving motor skills, coordination, following directions, speaking and listening skills. Go to YMCA of Central New Mexico for information.

