Working for a great pet community in New Mexico

Local publication “Your Pet Magazine” wants to help make New Mexico the number one pet friendly state in the country. Each month it donates to a particular local rescue, in an effort to support the great pet community in the state of New Mexico.

“Your Pet Magazine” will be donating to the local animal rescue, NM K911, along with Pet Food Gone Wild as our sponsor.

Here are the details of the Pound Puppy Dog Show event.

It will happen Sunday, June 23rd at Haynes Park, Roscoe Field.

Time is from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

There will be raffles, prizes, giveaways, and adoptions.

Local rescues and a dog show, best of categories.

NM K-911 is an aII voIunteer, 501c3 non-profit, foster based rescue. Our mission is to rescue animals in immediate danger of euthanasia from our state’s high kiII sheIters. Go to “Your Pet Magazine” for more information.