With renovations complete, Blue Portal reopens with variety of unique artwork

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- After doing some major work on their building, Blue Portal’s doors are open once again. Blue Portal is known as one of the prime places to shop for gifts in Old Town and provides a unique outlet for over 500 senior artists to show and sell their work.

Chairman of Blue Portal, Sally Ruscitti explains that the Blue Portal is a program sponsored by the Assistance League of Albuquerque. All workers are volunteers and all artists are New Mexican residents, age 55 and older.

Renovations have just been completed on Blue Portal’s building. While the original building remains the same as it is historic and located in Old Town, the store now features new floors, ceiling, and lighting.

Since its establishment in 1978 at the request of the City of Albuquerque, Blue Portal has served over 4,900 senior crafters and artisans. The store’s inventory is constantly refreshed and now has new hours Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

