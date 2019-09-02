Wine tasting and more at Albuquerque Harvest Wine Festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over the weekend, wine lovers converged at Balloon Fiesta Park for the Harvest Wine Festival, the three-day celebration of New Mexico wine.

The Harvest Wine Festival started August 31 and continues to September 3.

In addition to tasting and taking home great wines, attendees can participate in onsite painting classes, chocolate and wine pairing sessions, and grape stomping. In the middle of the festival a dueling piano bar is set up by Uptown Funk Dueling Pianos for non-stop, high energy, interactive entertainment.

Unlike other wine festivals, this event is housed beneath tremendous tents providing cool comfort and shade for all attendees.

Parking is free and tasting tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of and include a Viva Vino wine glass, unlimited wine tastings, and $5 off any bottle of wine from any winery. Designated drivers and minors ages 16-20 are $10. Teens 16 and under are free.

Click here for more information on the Harvest Wine Festival.