‘We Are the Seeds Santa Fe’ celebrates Indigenous art, culture

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrating indigenous arts and culture is the goal of “We Are the Seeds Santa Fe.” This celebration will include approximately 75 artists representing a diversity of cultures and regions.

Artists include renowned painter Brent Greenwood (Chickasaw/Ponca), Hopi potter Gwen Setalla, master jeweler Julius Keyonnie (Dine’), traditional Cedar weaver Violet Elliot (Coast Salish), fashion jewelry designer Marco Arviso (Dine’), and writer Colleen Farwell (Crow) with the debut of her children’s book ‘I Will Carry You’.

During the event, featured artists will share their art by demonstrating techniques and artistry for visitors. Some of the featured artists include Master of Ceremonies Sherenté Harris (Narragansett) and performances by singer-songwriter Zachariah Julian (Jicarilla Apache), DJ Celeste Worl (Tlingit), local favorite Jacob Shijie (Santa Clara Pueblo), renowned storyteller Tchin, and Na’hoy Let’sii Hopi Dancers.

There will also be a variety of interactive experiences for visitors. The event is August 15 and August 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Santa Fe Railyard Park. Click here to learn more about the We Are the Seeds Santa Fe event.