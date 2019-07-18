Water Conservation program offers landscaping practices, watering tips for July

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- We are in the dog days of summer and with summer comes the scorching hot temperatures. Water Conservation Program Manager Carlos Bustos with Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority provides tips on landscaping practices for the month of July.

Bustos explains that the last three weeks have been abnormally dry so it is important to follow water recommendations. If you have grass, you should be watering 2-3 times a week.

Trees only need to be watered two times per week while desert accent pants only need to be watered 1-2 times per month. It is also essential to make sure your watering system is not faulty.

Bustos also says the public should benefit from Mother Nature and avoid watering on days when it has rained. He also explains that Albuquerque has been doing well with water conservation recently as the city has saved almost a billion gallons of water this year.

