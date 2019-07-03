Volunteers of all ages can connect with their community through Albuquerque Involved

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Are you looking to connect with your community but don’t know where to start? If that’s you, Albuquerque Involved wants to help.

The organization serves those who want to connect with the community but are struggling to find a time or place to start. Albuquerque Involved proves that no matter your age, you can always take part in service projects as 8-year-old youth members Bennet Weems and Lizzie Dixon discuss their own participation in projects.

Founder and Board Chair Dathan Weems explains that you can take part in Albuquerque Involved in a few ways either by contributing money or by taking part in service events. There are three service events each month with the next one benefitting Rio Grande Food Project on July 20.

Volunteers will be asked to help clean up and beautify the Hunger Relief Community Garden and are encouraged to say for the Open House immediately after.

For more information on Albuquerque Involved, click here.