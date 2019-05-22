Volunteers needed for Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta event

The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta is an annual event that sees hundreds of thousands of people make their way to Albuquerque to take in all of the sights and sounds. It is also the largest event Albuquerque has to offer. It’s the dedicated volunteers that make it all happen.

People can volunteer as a Chase Crew Member, or on an event logistics team as a “Navigator.” Chase Crews assist pilots, crew chiefs and other crew to inflate, support and land balloons. They volunteer directly for balloon pilots and crew chiefs. Some training is required, coming from a pilot or crew chief. A training video may be required.

Navigators are required to take 5 basic training quizzes, with some short videos. A short essay question needs to be completed to receive credit. There may also be mandatory orientation or training meetings associated with particular teams. There will be a recruitment table at the Wine Festival this weekend.

Go to Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta for more information.