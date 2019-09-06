Volunteers needed at Loving Thunder Therapeutic Riding

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mission of “Loving Thunder Therapeutic Riding” is to empower and improve the quality of life for people living with mental and physical challenges.

They do this through therapeutic horsemanship, equine-assisted activities and educational outstretch. With the winter season right around the corner, they could use all the volunteers they can get.

They specifically need help in horse leading and sidewalking during lessons. The volunteer must be physically healthy and will be walking or intermittent trotting in the arena during lessons. The volunteer is responsible for assisting the rider with posture and activities during the lesson.

They also need help with horse maintenance. This volunteer would be mucking stalls and cleaning water buckets. Optimally they would like a morning and afternoon person to give up to two hours for the work. These volunteers must also be fairly healthy and able to lift 40 pounds.

Loving Thunder Therapeutic Riding is holding a fundraiser on Nov. 3. The event will be held at the Golf and Event Center at Balloon Fiesta Park. Offering an opportunity to meet and greet the horses, a huge silent auction, Buckaroo Buck Off, food and door prizes. This is our main fundraiser and it helps us raise the necessary funding to subsidize the costs of riding.

