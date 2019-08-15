Visit portrait photographer and writer Ungelbah Davila at Santa Fe Indian Market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- For the last 98 years, the Santa Fe Indian Market has brought together the most gifted Native American artists from across the United States as well as collectors from around the world.

Joining the market for her first year, photographer and writer Ungelbah Davila specializes in documentary and portrait photography. She is now partnering with the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts to document the Native American artists they work with.

Davila explains that as the Market gets closer to celebrating their 100th anniversary, more important conversations are being held.

“This year they’re really highlighting the lost and murdered indigenous women in North America and that’s the theme of the show. So there’s a lot of really strong female empowerment messages that are coming out this year and I’m so excited to be a part of it,” said Davila.

The Santa Fe Indian Market showcases artwork from Native American artists from around the world in a variety of different mediums making the event the world’s largest and most highly acclaimed Native American arts show.

The Santa Fe Indian Market takes place Saturday, August 17 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, August 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Downtown Santa Fe. The event is free and open to the public.

Ungelbah Davila will be present at the Market on Washington Avenue West in booth 414. For additional information on the Santa Fe Indian Market, click here. For more information on Ungelbah Davila’s work, click here.