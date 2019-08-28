Visit Albuquerque previews this week’s upcoming events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- This week in Albuquerque you can celebrate this year’s wine harvest, cheer on the Isotopes, and plan a date night of dancing with dinosaurs. Local events expert Tracy Cox as the rundown of this week’s best in entertainment.

Harvest Wine Festival: Visit Balloon Fiesta Park and sample from New Mexico’s top wineries, artisans, and chefs, all while enjoying dueling pianos from Uptown Funk Dueling Piano Bar. Tickets to the event will include wine sampling and $5 off any bottle of wine. For additional information, click here.

Cactus and Succulent Show: Over Labor Day weekend, the Cactus and Succulent Society of New Mexico will have an exhibition of prize-winning plants along with demonstrations. Learn all about the fascinating world of plants and how many work well in Albuquerque landscapes. For additional information, click here.

Albuquerque Isotopes v. Las Vegas Aviators: The Aviators will be in Albuquerque for four days in this face-off. Games this week will start at 6:35 p.m. For additional information, click here.

Amadeus: This performance, presented by the Albuquerque Little Theatre, follows the fictionalized account of the relationship between real-life composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Antonio Salieri. The story tells a bizarre tale of genius, jealousy, and revenge. For additional information, click here.

New Mexico Prickly Pear Festival: This festival is the first celebration in an annual series that highlights everything involving prickly pear. The event will feature a variety of vendors carrying prickly pear products, as well as cooking demonstrations, a cocktail competition, live music, art and more. For additional information, click here.

Drinks and Dancing with the Dinos Adult Night: During this 21 and older event, all museum exhibits will be open including the new animatronic Bisti Beast as well as new updates to the classic volcano exhibit. There will also be a cash bar, DJ, and food truck at the event. For additional information, click here.

KC & the Sunshine Band: Dance the night away to hits like “Boogie Shoes”, “Get Down Tonight”, “That’s the Way”, and more at the Isleta Resort * Casino on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35. For additional information, click here.