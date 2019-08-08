View one-of-a-kind, handmade Native American art and jewelry at Wright’s Indian Art showcase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Putting the work of gifted young, emerging artists on full display, Albuquerque’s own Wright’s Indian Art will host the Hangin’ with the Masters 2nd Annual Artist Showcase this upcoming weekend.

Founded 112 years ago, Wright’s Indian Art prides itself on its relationships with their artists and their one-of-a-kind, handmade Native American art explains David Hyman

Director of Wright’s Indian Art, Lauren Hyman explains their decision to host a showcase came last year in order to show off the work of artists who didn’t get the opportunity to display their work to the public.

“It’s a chance for people to get a one-on-one with artists and to really show the culture of different tribes and the beautiful art that has sustained them for generations,” said Lauren

The Hangin’ with the Masters event will offer the opportunity to purchase handmade pieces directly from the artists while making meaningful connections in an intimate venue. Just a few of the talented artists who will be at the event include David K. John, Gene Billie, Irvin Jojola, Lydia Ray, Tony Chino, Sylvana Apache and Randy Secatero, Roberta Begaye, Jimmy Secatero, and Abraham Peina.

Hangin’ with the Masters will take place on August 10, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 2677 Louisiana Blvd. NE in Albuquerque. For more information about the event, click here.