View a variety of artists’ works during 2019 Santa Fe Studio Tour

If you love art, Santa Fe is the place to be during the month of June. The 2019 Santa Fe Studio Tour will be happening this month.

The Tour allows 75 artists across the city to open their studios to the public showing off their works for three art-filled weekends in June. Owner of Reyes Fine Art Bradley Reyes explains that the tour is in its 13th year of operation.

The free, public event offers a unique opportunity to see local artists’ latest work and provides a glimpse into their working environments. Artists will be demonstrating their techniques and will also have works for sale at the tour.

An artists’ opening reception will be held Friday, June 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Santa Fe Woman’s Club located at 1616 Old Pecos Trail. The reception will allow those interested to view artwork as well as map out the Studio Tour.

The preview gallery will be open each day June 15 and 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Santa Fe Woman’s Club. Artist Studios will open for the tour June 22, 23, 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

