‘VAPE’ documentary highlights health issues, dangers associated with vaping

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vaping has become really popular among teens over the past few years. For many, they feel like vaping is a safer alternative to smoking cigarettes. Is that true?

“VAPE” is a documentary program centered on the use of e-cigarettes among youth, so parents, educators and teens understand the spectrum of health issues and dangers associated with these products. Since the number of youth users is rising dramatically, the program will help explain the product and its various uses including for nicotine and cannabis consumption.

“VAPE” will be shown in every school district across the state and sent to the PTA. There will also be a screening Friday, August 16 at the South Broadway Cultural Center at 6 p.m.

The documentary will also be shown on TV the following days:

KWBQ: Saturday, August 17 at 7 p.m.

FOX NM: Sunday, August 18 at 11 a.m.

KASY: Wednesday, August 21 at 6 p.m.

KRQE News 13: Saturday, August 24 at 3 p.m.

Learn more about “VAPE” the documentary and education/prevention campaign at www.nmvape.info.