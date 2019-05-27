Valencia County Animal Shelter has great adoptable dogs available Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - If you're looking to add to your family in the form of a furry four-legged friend, look no further than the Valencia County Animal Shelter.

The shelter takes in between 100 and 125 dogs and cats per week all of which need a loving, forever home.

Monday, the shelter brought in Blizzard, a male husky that's about 1.5-years-old. Is a very good dog, but will jump a 6-foot fence and has some separation anxiety issues if left alone. He also needs someone that has a lot of time to spend with him. Blizzard has been adopted from the shelter twice and returned because he escapes.

The Valencia County Animal Shelter is located Los Lunas on Highway 314 approximately 1 mile south of Main Street. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies are $92 and the fee for cats and kittens is $72. This includes all the required vet care to be done. This fee must be paid with a check or a money order.

Learn more about the Valencia County Animal Shelter.