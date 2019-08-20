Valencia County Animal Shelter has dogs, cats looking for their forever homes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are so many loving dogs at the Valencia County Animal Shelter that are in need of a family. If you’re looking to adopt, now is a great time.

The shelter has 80 to 100 dogs and puppies in the facility at any given time. They also have cats and kittens available for adoption.

The shelter is located in Los Lunas on highway 314 approximately 1 mile south of Main Street. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Adoption cost for dogs and puppies are $92 and the fee for cats and kittens is $72. This must be paid with a check or money order. It includes the spay or neuter, rabies vaccine, adult or puppy vaccines, exam, microchip, ID tag.

