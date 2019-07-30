Valencia County Animal Shelter has cats, dogs available for adoption

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s nothing better than adopting a dog. In a lot of cases, your saving that dog’s life, gaining a fluffy companion and giving a four-legged friend a forever home.

The Valencia County Animal Shelter has tons of adoptable dogs that would make a great addition to any family.

Currently, the shelter has approximately 50 puppies between the ages of six-weeks-old and six-months-old. From Tuesday, July 16 at 9 a.m. until Wednesday, July 17 at 3 p.m. the Valencia County Animal Shelter took in 79 animals. Forty-one of those were owner surrender.

The shelter is located in Los Lunas on highway 314 approximately 1 mile south of Main Street. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Adoption cost for dogs and puppies are $92 and the fee for cats and kittens is $72. This must be paid with a check or money order. It includes the spay or neuter, rabies vaccine, adult or puppy vaccines, exam, microchip, ID tag.

For more information about the Valencia County Animal Shelter, click here.