Upcoming events at Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Taking care of old, unwanted animals is what Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary does each and every day. They pride themselves on giving older animals a peaceful sanctuary to live their remaining days can be spent in peace.

The sanctuary will be sending out their winter newsletter in November with new stories about their senior animals, staff, volunteers and lots of ways people can help out.

They will also be holding their annual Holiday Party Saturday, December 7 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tours of the sanctuary will start at 4 p.m. and then the ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree will be at 5:30 p.m.

Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary is always seeking donations. To find out how you can help, click here.