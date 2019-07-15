UNM hosts annual women’s football clinic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico will host the 26th Annual New Mexico Women’s Football Clinic on July 22 at 5:30 p.m.

The Women’s Football Clinic is a night of food, drinks, football and fun. The event, held at Dreamstyle Stadium, gives women a first-hand look at the inner workings of the Lobo football program. The clinic also provides attendees an opportunity to meet UNM coach Bob Davie, his coaching staff and members of the Lobo football program.

All participants will get a “Women’s Football Clinic” T-shirt and have dinner provided by Buffalo Wild Wings. Everyone will take part in a question and answer session, take a tour of the Lobo football facilities and participate in on-field drills with instruction from the Lobo football players and coaches.

The cost of the event is $30 with all proceeds going to the Send-A-Kid Program, which allows underprivileged youth to attend Lobo football games. Participants must be at least 21-years-old. Click here for ticket information.