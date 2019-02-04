Mornings

UNM Athletic Department Collaborates with African American Student Services

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - February is Black History Month and the University of New Mexico Athletic Department is collaborating with UNM's African American student services.

The group will honor the rich history of African Americans throughout the month of February.

For a list of all the events the University of New Mexico has planned for Black History Month, click here. 

