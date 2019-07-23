United Way of Central New Mexico, New Mexico United partner on back-to-school drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On July 31, United Way of Central New Mexico and the New Mexico United are partnering up for a back-to-school drive and fundraiser.

This event will take place at the New Mexico United game against El Paso July 31 at 7 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring school supplies, backpacks, socks, lunch boxes and toiletries to support school districts around Central New Mexico.

A portion of the proceeds ($4 to $6) purchased using this link: groupmatics.events/UnitedWay31 will be donated to United Way.

The message of the event aims to get out to parents is that showing up to school is the first step to school success.

