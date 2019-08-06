United Metro Relay For Life of New Mexico takes place August 9

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrate, remember and take action for lifesaving change. The American Cancer Society Relay for Life movement is the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event to save lives from cancer.

At Relay For Life events, participants celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer – from developing breakthrough therapies to building supportive communities, from providing empowering resources to deploy activists to raise awareness.

Also at the Relay For Life events, teams have one member on the route at all times and take turns walking or running- just like a relay. There will be music, contests, Box Car Derby, decorating luminaria bags and so much more. Relay For Life is fun, family-friendly, open to the public and free registration.

United Metro Relay For Life of New Mexico will take place on Friday, August 9 at New Mexico Veterans Memorial. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. Click here for more information.