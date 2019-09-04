Unique food served up at the New Mexico State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The State Fair starts on Thursday, September 5. There are so many things happening at the fair this year.

On opening day there will be the “Unique Foods” contest. Eight different vendors around the fair came up with brand new, never before seen food items that will be available for purchase throughout the entire duration of the fair. Entries range from Oreo ice cream tacos and red chile brownie pie, to deep-fried green chile cheesesteaks and chocolate chip green chile cheeseburgers.

Also, Graze Days are back this year. On both Thursday’s of the fair, every food vendor across the fairgrounds will sell at least one discounted item for $3. This gives fairgoers the opportunity to try more food for less. The promotion goes from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The New Mexico State Fair ends on Sunday, September 15.

