Two-week curanderismo class held at UNM

Back for its 19th summer, the University of New Mexico is offering a curanderismo class. The traditional medicine class returns for two weeks and about 200 people sign up each year to receive undergraduate or graduate credit.

The course provides information on the history, traditions, rituals, herbs, and remedies of Curanderismo, a folk healing tradition of the Southwestern United States, Latin America, and Mexico, amongst other countries. It also features teachings from various aspects such as: intestinal blockage (empacho), spiritual cleansings (limpias), laugh therapy (risa terapia), shawl alignments (manteadas) and preparation of medicinal teas (tes medicinales).

Local curanderos and ones from Mexico present throughout the week. The two- week class runs from July 8 to July 19 on UNM’s Main Campus from 8:10 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

