TSA provides tips for travel during busy summer season

Memorial Day weekend is going to a busy time for travelers both on the road and in the air. It usually kicks off the summer travel season.

The Transportation Security Administration expects a busy summer with high passenger volume at airports and security checkpoints. TSA Customer Service and Stakeholder Relations Manager Maggie Santiago has some tips on how to prepare for a smooth and stress-free experience.

While there are no changes to TSA procedures compared to last year, TSA does expect an estimated 4% increase in the number of people traveling this summer season. Santiago encourages all travelers to allow plenty of time for travel.

Travel tips at the airport include the following:

Arrive with enough time for parking, checking in at ticket counter, and clearing security 1.5 to 2 hours in advance

Pack wisely and know which items can and cannot be packed in carry-on or checked baggage

Separate electronics and food items and place in separate bins

Firearms are not allowed

TSA PreCheck is recommended for expedited screening.

New Mexico is a Real ID complaint state, so NM driver’s licenses can be used for air travel

Click here for additional TSA travel information.