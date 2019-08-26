Top chefs to create culinary masterpieces at March of Dimes event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Raising funds for healthy moms and strong babies is the mission of March of Dimes Signature Chef’s Auction.

The event features some of Albuquerque’s top chefs creating culinary masterpieces while guests enjoy spirits, wine and one of a kind auction. Each tasting is thoughtfully created just for attendees.

Some of the local culinary talents include Israel Rivera from The Shop Breakfast & Lunch, Mike White from High Point Grill, Marie Yniguez from Slow Roasted Bocadillos and Kristin Dowling from Rude Boy Cookies.

The event is Thursday, September 5 at Las Puertas and starts at 6 p.m. Las Puertas is located at 1512 1st St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104.

The event is almost sold out, but you can still purchase a ticket for $100 or a VIP table for $1,000. Click here to purchase tickets.