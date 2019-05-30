Toni & Guy to present Lion King Charity Hair and Fashion Soiree

This summer, “Lion King” fans will get a taste of nostalgia with the real-life version of the movie hitting theaters in late July. But before that, Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy wants to take people through the Savanna Grasslands on their own.

Toni & Guy will be presenting the Lion King Charity Hair and Fashion Soiree which is a theatrical runway event. In addition to the show, scholarships will also be awarded to the Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy.

Inspired by this year’s upcoming feature film, the showcase will include avant-garde fashion with proceeds benefiting Mandy’s Farm, a nonprofit organization that assists individuals with developmental disabilities to achieve goals.

The Lion King Charity Hair and Fashion Soiree takes place at the African American Performing Arts Center in Albuquerque on Sunday, June 2nd at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online and also at Toni&Guy campuses in Albuquerque and in Rio Rancho.

Tickets to the show cost $20 to $40 and can be purchased here.

For additional information on Toni & Guy, click here.