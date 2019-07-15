Tips and tricks on how to declutter the house

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Clutter in the home can cause a lot of unwanted stress. Having a game plan when it comes to dealing with stuff like this is crucial to keeping a nice, tidy house.

Certified professional organizer Merriam Ortiz y Pino suggests having an “Out the Door” box near your home exit that way you can remember to pick things up before you leave. She also suggests when you’re not sure what to do with miscellaneous clutter, create a bin for it.

When your working on a project, another thing to keep in mind, is to have a box or bin for the stuff. This helps keep everything together and out of the way.

For more information, visit the More Than Organized website.