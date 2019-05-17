Three-year-old husky needs a loving family

This is National Pet Adoption Weekend when many are encouraged to welcome a lovable pet in their homes. In Pet of the Week, Axis appeared on the show, a three-year-old with a big personality.

Axis has been in the NMDOG program for two years. He was once chained and forgotten, left with an untreated injury to his eye. He was skinny and afraid, lacking self-confidence and worried about where his path would take him.

Now, Axis is a fun-loving snuggle partner. He loves to be held and is quite fond of swimming. Axis is social and has many dog friends. He would most likely do best in a home with other dogs. He loves walks and is comfortable riding in a car.

Luckily, his path took him to NMDOG where the dog was welcomed with open arms. Now, his eye is all fixed up, he is at an appropriate weight and received all of the needed medical care.

To foster or adopt Axis or any of the wonderful dogs in the NMDOG program, please visit NMDOG for more information.