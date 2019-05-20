The Tamaya horse rehabilitation program works through donations

The Tamaya horse rehabilitation program, a 501 (c) (3) is a non-profit organization on the Santa Ana Pueblo. It takes neglected, abused, and abandoned horses throughout New Mexico and rehabilitates them, putting them in the best situation possible. None of this would be possible however without funds and donations.

The Tamaya horse rehabilitation program is hosting a series of fundraising events so it can continue rescuing and rehabilitating animals in need. Between May 22 and May 25, 2019, the program will host a series of events to bring awareness to the plight of abandoned and neglected horses in New Mexico and raise funds for its ongoing efforts to rescue and rehabilitate animals in need.

The inaugural fundraiser took place in May 2018 and raised more than $60,000 which was used for veterinary care, shelter, and feed for the horses. Since the program’s inception, the Tamaya Horse Rehabilitation Program has rescued and rehabilitated 110 abandoned and surrendered animals.

The Tamaya Horse Rehabilitation Fundraiser will take place at Hyatt Regency Tamaya. To purchase gala tickets, entry to the golf tournament, to “Buy a Child a Horseback Ride,” or to bid on items go to the Tamaya Horse Rehabilitation Fundraiser for more information.

To make reservations for the community rodeo, please call (505) 771-6060, and for information on Tamaya Horse Rehabilitation Fundraiser sponsorships, please call Jolene Mauer at (505) 771-6039.