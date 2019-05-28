The Nuclear Museum offers educational summer camp for kids Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

School is out for the summer which means those summer camps are getting closer and closer by the day. The Nuclear Museum of Science and History is a great educational camp for kids.

It will host "Science is Everywhere" Summer Camps for children who are in grades Pre-K and Kindergarten to grade seven. These themed, week-long camps will take place May 28 through August 9, and they are designed to be both highly educational and fun for all.

Sessions include "Foodie Science", "STEMinists: Geosciences Edition", Got Game?", "Movie Magic" and many more.

The Nuclear Museum of Science and History is the nation's only congressionally chartered museum in its field. An intriguing place to learn the story of the Atomic Age.

Exhibits span the early research of nuclear development through today's peaceful uses of nuclear technology.

Go to The Nuclear Museum of Science and History for more information.