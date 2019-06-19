Explore the world of science and technology during free NM Science Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico Science Fiesta is a week-long celebration of science for kids, teens, and adults. People are invited to explore science, technology, engineering, art, and math and be inspired by the roles they play in our everyday lives.

The Science Fiesta returns to Albuquerque in the city’s fourth annual event. This year’s spectacle will be larger than previous events as the venue has been changed from Tiguex Park to the State Fairgrounds. Five different college universities as well as other organizations including HP, ABQ BioPark, and Sandia National Labs.

A whole section of the event will be catered to young learners and will also feature a robotics and computer science section. The Fiesta promises a variety of hands-on projects as well with wood turning, nature-themed activities, and even drones.

The event is both free to attend and also offers free parking. The New Mexico Science Fiesta kicks off Saturday, June 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Fiesta takes place at Expo NM in Albuquerque at 300 San Pedro Dr NE.

