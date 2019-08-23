The Nature Conservancy celebrates 40-years of preserving the lands and waters in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Protecting land and water in New Mexico, The Nature Conservancy is celebrating 40 years of clean air, iconic landscapes, wildlife habitats, and a stronger economy.

Trustee Jamie Arnada explains that The Nature Conservancy is the world’s largest conservation organization who works with various partners to find longlasting solutions for nature, the environment, and people. TNC’s New Mexico chapter has three locations within the state in Silver City, Albuquerque, and in Santa Fe.

A keystone initiative for TNC that started in 2014, the Rio Grande Water Fund aims to protect forests and water for the one million people in northern New Mexico in addition to boosting local economies by creating jobs and wood for products.

One of the chapter’s great accomplishments has been the transformation of what was once Santa Fe’s hydroelectric industry into the Santa Fe Canyon Preserve which is visited by around 30,000 people every year. In 2010, PNM donated 190-acres to TNC, the preserve now includes over 500-acres of green open space.

To celebrate their anniversary, TNC has been hosting several free concerts and movies at the Santa Fe Railyard. Friday, August 23, join TNC to watch “Incredibles 2” at 8:30 p.m. at Santa Fe Railyard Park.

On Saturday, August 24, listen to the music of Valerie June at the Santa Fe Railyard Plaza at 7 p.m. To learn more about The Nature Conservancy, click here.