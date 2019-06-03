The National Institute of Flamenco brings presentation to Albuquerque

For the past 30 years, the National Institute of Flamenco has worked to preserve and promote the art of flamenco through performance and education. In less than two weeks, the oldest, largest, and most culturally significant flamenco event outside of Spain will return to Albuquerque for its 32nd year.

Festival Flamenco Albuquerque brings artists, practitioners, patrons, and students from around the globe to Albuquerque for an unparalleled flamenco experience. A major contributor to the creative economy, the Festival fosters international cultural exchange, a strong financial return for the city and state, and a profound impact on our community’s quality of life through exposure to the arts.

This year’s Festival Flamenco features six companies and five U.S. Premieres.

Go to the National Institute of Flamenco for more information.