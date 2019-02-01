The City of Albuquerque Hosting One ABQ Youth Job and Volunteer Fair Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Are you planning on working this summer; or do you know someone that's looking for a job?

The city of Albuquerque will be holding its One ABQ Youth Job and Volunteer fair tomorrow, which is a great resource for those looking for work.

Information About the Job Fair:

WHEN: Saturday, February 2, 2019

Saturday, February 2, 2019 TIME: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. LOCATION: Albuquerque Convention Center

Albuquerque Convention Center Ages: 14-25

14-25 COST: Free

PURPOSE: Discover, Volunteer, Apply, Career Development, Resume reviews, Onsite interviews

For more information, click here.