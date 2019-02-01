The City of Albuquerque Hosting One ABQ Youth Job and Volunteer Fair
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Are you planning on working this summer; or do you know someone that's looking for a job?
The city of Albuquerque will be holding its One ABQ Youth Job and Volunteer fair tomorrow, which is a great resource for those looking for work.
Information About the Job Fair:
- WHEN: Saturday, February 2, 2019
- TIME: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- LOCATION: Albuquerque Convention Center
- Ages: 14-25
- COST: Free
PURPOSE: Discover, Volunteer, Apply, Career Development, Resume reviews, Onsite interviews
