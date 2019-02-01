Mornings

The City of Albuquerque Hosting One ABQ Youth Job and Volunteer Fair

By:

Posted: Feb 01, 2019 12:26 PM MST

Updated: Feb 01, 2019 12:26 PM MST

The City of Albuquerque Hosting One ABQ Youth Job and Volunteer Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Are you planning on working this summer; or do you know someone that's looking for a job?

The city of Albuquerque will be holding its One ABQ Youth Job and Volunteer fair tomorrow, which is a great resource for those looking for work.

Information About the Job Fair:

  • WHEN: Saturday, February 2, 2019
  • TIME: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • LOCATION: Albuquerque Convention Center
  • Ages: 14-25
  • COST: Free

PURPOSE: Discover, Volunteer, Apply, Career Development, Resume reviews, Onsite interviews

For more information, click here. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Top Stories

Entertainment