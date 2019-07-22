Swing Fore the House golf tournament held at Tanoan Country Club

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Since 1982, the New Mexico Ronald McDonald House has provided a safe, comfortable haven for more than 30,000 families whose children are hospitalized or receiving treatment for an illness or injury.

The Swing Fore the House is Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico’s annual golf tournament held at Tanoan Country Club in northeast Albuquerque. The Tournament is a one-day four-person scramble on August 5 that includes 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. 18-hole flights, various contests, raffle, silent auction and meals.

Prizes are awarded to 1st, 2nd, 3rd place a.m. & p.m. Besides the challenge of this beautiful course, there will be contests on the holes to make the round exciting and fun for all skill levels. Enjoy a great day of golf and networking with city, state, regional business and community leaders. Swing Fore the House is a great way to entertain your clients, friends or family and help local New Mexico children and families.

Click here to register for Swing Fore the House.