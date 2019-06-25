Sweet cats, dogs available for adoption at Valencia County Animal Shelter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Valencia County Animal Shelter takes in around 5,000 dogs and cats a year.

Tuesday, Carlos, the 4-month old Dachshund Chihuahua mix made his television debut. He is also ready to be adopted at the shelter.

The Valencia County Animal Shelter is located in Los Lunas on Highway 314, about one mile south of Main Street. They are open Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They will be holding an adoption event in Los Lunas on September 21. It’s the Jubilee Arts and Craft Fair. Proceeds will go to the shelter. For more information, click here.

To view adoptable animals at the Valencia County Animal Shelter, click here.