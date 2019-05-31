Survivorship Series offers information and support to breast cancer survivors

One of the most terrifying words your doctor can say is cancer. Unfortunately, close to 300,000 women will be told they have invasive breast cancer this year alone.

At Presbyterian Cancer Care, patients to know they are not alone which is why they are now offering a Survivorship Series for young women diagnosed with breast cancer. The series was created in order to offer support and will include topics that range from self-care and sexual health to the long term side effects after surgery, radiation, and medical therapy.

Presbyterian Breast Surgical Oncologist Jennifer Bishop explains that breast cancer most often affects young women who then have their diagnosis hanging over their head. The purpose of the Series is to allow women to meet others experiencing the same side effects of treatment which can last a lifetime.

The first event in the Survivorship Series is Saturday, June, 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the second event taking place on Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Both events are open to survivors of breast cancer and are free to attend.

The events will be held at the North Domingo Baca Multigenerational Center. To RSVP to the series, email apaiz3@phs.org.

For additional information on Presbyterian Cancer Care, click here.