Supporting first responders in their sacrifices, Behind the Badge NM offers access to counseling, services

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- First responders are the first on the scene of horrific events doing all they can for the community but who is there when they are in need of support?

Behind the Badge New Mexico is a non-profit that aims to give back to first responders and their families through a fund that covers the cost of counseling and ancillary services. The organization additionally offers a shoulder to lean on for responders in need.

Public Information Officer for the group Rob Mitchell explains that first responders show up on the worst days of individuals’ lives and they are the ones who must work through it.

“It can be quite daunting. You’re showing up to someone’s worst day of their life. You’re trying to pick up their pieces for them and maintain your composure and handle yourself professionally and you’re dealing with these insanely traumatic events. Then you’ve got to pack it up, get back in your car and go the next call,” said Mitchell.

The families of first responders are also greatly affected as they may not always know what is wrong or how they can help their loved one as they experience these traumatic events.

To make a one-time contribution to Behind the Badge, click here.

Follow Behind the Badge NM’s Facebook page for upcoming information on fundraisers and community events. They will be holding a Self Confidence & the benefits of Self-Defense workshop on August, 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. which will also be a fundraiser for the organization.

If you are a first responder in need of support right now, call 505-862-1195 to speak to a BTBNM representative.