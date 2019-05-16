Supporting a creative economy in a designated area of Albuquerque

The Downtown Albuquerque Arts and Cultural District is a designated area of 30 blocks downtown that supports the creative economy in the area. This is accomplished through promotional support, funding, and partnerships. Now, applications are open for the program “Ascent: Business Skills for Creatives”.

This program of the Downtown Arts and Cultural District provides up to $1,000 in business skill development for 10 local artists annually, such as financial literacy, mentorship, and business plans to increase earning potential through their business or creative practice.

Applications are due June 2, at 5:00 p.m. If selected, program participants will be notified by July 15th. This program is in partnership with the City of Albuquerque’s Tipping Points Program and is made possible by a grant from New Mexico Gas/Emera.

Go to Ascent: Business Skills for Creatives Program for more information.